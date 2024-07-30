NGO survey exposes shortcomings of AHTUs in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A recent national study has highlighted critical shortcomings in the Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) in the state, exposing major issues in resources, staffing, and jurisdiction that impede their effectiveness. Despite the Central government allocating Rs 1.6 crore each for the fiscal years 2020-21 and 2021-22 to bolster these units, significant problems persist. The study, conducted by NGOs HELP and the India Working Group Against Trafficking (IWG), surveyed the Guntur, Palnadu, NTR, and Prakasam districts, along with regions in Rajasthan, Manipur, and Bihar. The findings call for urgent reforms to improve the capacity of AHTUs to combat human trafficking.

The survey revealed that these districts serve as both sources and destinations for trafficking, primarily for commercial sexual exploitation and forced marriages. The mass migration of single men to these districts, drawn by labour opportunities and factories, has escalated the demand for commercial sexual services, resulting in increased trafficking of women and girls.

A particularly vulnerable group identified in the survey is the younger population, with trafficked persons predominantly aged between 15-25 years. Adolescents, driven by aspirations for a better lifestyle, often fall prey to traffickers’ false promises.

The study mentioned that only three out of four AHTUs reported handling 1-2 trafficking cases per month, with local police managing most cases. Although the Ministry of Home Affairs scheme and the Juvenile Justice Act mandate transferring trafficking and missing children cases to AHTUs, this is not effectively implemented at the district level. Despite available interim compensation, low awareness has led to inadequate victim support.