NGO survey exposes shortcomings of AHTUs in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: A recent national study has highlighted critical shortcomings in the Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) in the state, exposing major issues in resources, staffing, and jurisdiction that impede their effectiveness. Despite the Central government allocating Rs 1.6 crore each for the fiscal years 2020-21 and 2021-22 to bolster these units, significant problems persist. The study, conducted by NGOs HELP and the India Working Group Against Trafficking (IWG), surveyed the Guntur, Palnadu, NTR, and Prakasam districts, along with regions in Rajasthan, Manipur, and Bihar. The findings call for urgent reforms to improve the capacity of AHTUs to combat human trafficking.
The survey revealed that these districts serve as both sources and destinations for trafficking, primarily for commercial sexual exploitation and forced marriages. The mass migration of single men to these districts, drawn by labour opportunities and factories, has escalated the demand for commercial sexual services, resulting in increased trafficking of women and girls.
A particularly vulnerable group identified in the survey is the younger population, with trafficked persons predominantly aged between 15-25 years. Adolescents, driven by aspirations for a better lifestyle, often fall prey to traffickers’ false promises.
The study mentioned that only three out of four AHTUs reported handling 1-2 trafficking cases per month, with local police managing most cases. Although the Ministry of Home Affairs scheme and the Juvenile Justice Act mandate transferring trafficking and missing children cases to AHTUs, this is not effectively implemented at the district level. Despite available interim compensation, low awareness has led to inadequate victim support.
The study emphasised training AHTUs on victim compensation to ensure victims receive essential financial aid, aiding recovery and preventing re-trafficking. While progress has been made in vulnerability mapping and creating trafficker databases, few AHTUs have shared this information with other police officials. Lack of knowledge about trafficking, investigation challenges, and victim compensation schemes among AHTU officers limits the effectiveness of the awareness campaigns held by AHTUs in schools, villages, and colleges which play a pivotal role in combatting trafficking.
The survey also highlighted insufficient staffing and inadequate infrastructure, lack of essential resources, such as vehicles and internet connectivity as major obstacles to the effective functioning of AHTUs. Officers often handle additional charges, defeating the purpose of specialised units.
The study highlighted the need for regular monitoring of AHTUs by State officials, noting that the SP CID conducts regular meetings to oversee activities. However, the absence of a centralised online portal for monitoring trafficking cases remains a major challenge.
HELP Secretary, NVS Rammohan, said “The State government must take immediate action to address these issues and ensure AHTUs are equipped to protect vulnerable populations and combat trafficking.”