No political colour to education, says Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a total reversal of the previous practice, any material of education department will hereafter be free from any political colour, picture, text or interference, affirmed Minister for HRD, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh.

Driving the point home, he released the 2024-25 Academic Calendar for School Education on Monday which was notably designed without the photos of Chief Minister and Education Minister.

Later, at a review meeting held at his Undavalli residence, he instructed the officials that no photos, ministerial messages, or party colours should be included in the training manuals for teachers and students. He also directed that elections for school management committees should be held in August as the term comes to an end by July 31.

He instructed that the responsibility of monitoring the quality of the Mid-Day Meal programme and school infrastructure should be handed over to parent committees. He also directed the officials to take measures to improve the maintenance of school toilets and invite tenders for supply of necessary chemicals and other material.

The HRD Minister, who held a lengthy review on the style of functioning of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in the State, said that a fresh route map will soon be announced.

He gave the green signal for filling up the teaching and non-teaching staff posts in the Kasturba Gandhi Girls schools which was pending for long.

Secretary of School Education Kona Sasidhar, Director Vijayarama Raju, and Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan State Project Director B Srinivasa Rao were present.