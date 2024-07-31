Andhra government releases Rs 2,737.41 crore for 64.82 lakh pensioners

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has directed officials to start the distribution of NTR Bharosa pensions at the doorstep of beneficiaries at 6 am on August 1.

The government has released Rs 2,737.41 crore to pay pensions to 64.82 lakh beneficiaries in the State. The amount should be withdrawn from banks by Wednesday noon, he said.

Holding a videoconference with the District Collectors from the State Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary said more than 96% of pensions should be distributed on the first day (August 1) itself and cent per cent on the second day. The Collectors should directly participate in the pension distribution, he said.

Some untoward incidents with regard to the distribution of pensions happened in West Godavari, Kadapa and Anantapur districts in July, and they should not recur this time. Any kind of irregularities in the pension distribution should not be tolerated, he asserted.

Informing that all the steps are being taken for the smooth distribution of pensions, Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Shashi Bhushan Kumar said because of the problems in Aadhaar authentication and server down issues, some difficulties arose during the pension distribution in July.

However, steps have been taken to avoid such issues this time with the coordination of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), he said.

Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty CEO G Veerapandian, Additional Secretary (Finance) J Nivas and other officials were present.