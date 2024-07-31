Andhra Pradesh HC directs Speaker to file counter related to Jagan's LoP demand

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the plea of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking court intervention to get Leader of Opposition (LoP) status, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State Legislative Assembly Speaker and the Secretary.

Justice Cheemalapati Ravi directed the respondents to file counters with full details related to the LoP status. The case hearing was adjourned to three weeks.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Subrahmanyam Sriram said the petitioner is the YSRC Legislative Party president and he should be given the LoP status as per the rules. Intervening at that time, the judge said as the plea was for interim orders, a detailed hearing of the case was needed.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas said Jagan made Minister for Legislative Affairs Payyavula Keshav and Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu as respondents in individual capacity, which is not needed. When the judge asked who has to decide on the LoP status, Dammalapati said it is the Speaker.

Pawan Kalyan gets interim relief

Andhra Pradesh High Court has stayed the proceedings in the case registered against Jana Sena Party Chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his alleged comments against the volunteers as posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

A case was registered against Pawan Kalyan for his alleged remarks against volunteers during a public meeting at Eluru by the previous government following which he filed a quash petition.

The JSP chief’s counsel Posani Venkateswarlu informed the court that the case was part of political vendetta by the then government.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas informed the court that the case registered against Pawan Kalyan is against the earlier Supreme Court verdict and there are several such criminal cases registered in the State.

Srinivas said the court that State government would take a decision on such cases and the same would be informed to the High Court.

Justice V Radhakrishna Krupa Sagar issued interim orders not to go ahead with the proceedings and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.