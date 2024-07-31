AP Dy CM Pawan Kalyan directs officials to act tough against poachers

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the attack on forest staff by poachers in Vijayapuri South Range, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan spoke to the Palnadu District Collector and the SP on Tuesday and directed them to take stern action against the accused as per law.

On Monday, when a team of forest officials tried to nab a gang smuggling pangolins, they were attacked, and a couple of officials suffered injuries.

Recalling an incident during his student days when he was living in Ongole, Pawan Kalyan said people killed pangolins out of ignorance. He reiterated the need for educating people about nature, wildlife, and laws related to wildlife protection.

Forest officials were once again told to take strict measures to protect wildlife and forests by strictly implementing the existing laws, and educating people about their role in conserving forest and wildlife.