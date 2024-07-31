AP Home Minister holds review meeting to eradicate ganja menace

VISAKHAPATNAM: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha held a review meeting with the Superintendents of Police of all the districts at the Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate on Tuesday to combat ganja menace. Later, she addressed a press conference, highlighting the key issues discussed at the meeting with the SPs.

Anitha emphasised the need to curb the cultivation and distribution of ganja across the State. She noted that the Police Department currently lacks adequate investigation tools, which hampers their efforts to tackle the ganja menace effectively.

“To address this, CCTV cameras have been installed in Agency areas to monitor ganja cultivation, and a sub-committee consisting of the Home Minister, HRD Minister, Tribal Welfare Minister and Excise Minister, has been formed to oversee ganja prevention efforts,” she said.

The Home Minister announced that the government will reward individuals who provide information about ganja-related activities.

“A special drive will be conducted in all the districts to intensify these efforts. In Visakhapatnam, specific areas where ganja consumption is prevalent have been identified, and close monitoring is underway,” she said. Anitha stressed the need to provide necessary facilities to the Police Department, including equipment to test and confirm drug use, which is currently lacking.

She pointed out that in the last five years, the Police Department has been weakened due to a lack of modern equipment and vehicles. Now, efforts are being made to strengthen it once again, she said.

The Home Minister expressed her readiness to discuss the failures of the previous regime, particularly in terms of police welfare.

The police should inspire trust, not fear, among the public.

The State government is planning to implement weekly offs for police personnel as the previous administration did not grant leave to them.

“The TDP-led NDA government is committed to controlling crime and ensuring women’s safety, although it may take some time to fully get back on track,” she asserted.