Andhra government invites tenders to build Unity Mall in Vizag

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday invited tenders for the construction of Unity Mall, a platform to promote local handlooms and handicrafts. The mall will be built at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam in an area of five acres.

As part of its scheme for Special Assistance to States for capital investment 2023-24, the Centre had allocated an interest-free loan of Rs.172 crore for the construction of Unity Mall.

Handlooms and Textiles Commissioner G Rekha Rani said the tender documents have been filed for judicial preview. The estimate contract value was put at `109.62 crore and the work should be completed within two years after awarding it.

A convention centre will be built in the Unity Mall for State, cultural and corporate functions.

People’s can submit views till August 6

The facility will be a self-sustaining one through the earnings from commercial spaces, convention centres and food courts. Amenities like auditorium, museum/art gallery will also be available in the mall.

People can submit their suggestions, remarks and objections, if any to the judicial preview, at http://judicialpreview.ap.gov.in, http://handlooms.ap.gov.in and apjudicialpreview@gmail.com, handlooms_textiles@yahoo.com till 5 pm on August 6.