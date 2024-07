VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to introduce an ordinance for a vote on account for a sum of Rs 1.3 lakh crore. According to sources, the government may opt for the vote on account for a period of two months and subsequently, present the full Budget in the Assembly in September.

The ordinance was reportedly circulated online for the approval of Cabinet Ministers. It is likely to be sent to the Governor for his consent on Wednesday.

The interim Budget, tabled by the previous government, will culminate on July 31. The current TDP-led NDA government has opted for another vote on account as it is yet to get clarity on the State Finances, sources explained.

Sources said the ordinance has been drafted to get approvals for demands and grants for 40 departments. Allocations are also expected for commencing the operation of Anna Canteens, under which food will be served to the poor at Rs 5 per meal.

It has been learnt that matching grants for various Central government schemes might be earmarked in the ordinance, so that the projects can be grounded.