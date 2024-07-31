Woman crosses stream in cooking vessel in Andhra, brings up region's challenges

VISAKHAPATNAM: A video of an elderly woman crossing a stream in a large aluminium vessel in Alluri Sitarama Raju district went viral on social media platforms, drawing attention to the region’s challenging conditions.

Devamani, an 80-year-old resident of Gunjivada in Pedabayalu mandal, required medical care, but was too ill to cross the stream on her own. Water flow in the stream between Gunjivada and Jamiguda villages was high due to the rains that had recently lashed the district, making it difficult for people to cross it on foot.

Vanthala Satya Rao, a villager, helped Devamani cross the stream and reach the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Pedabayalu mandal. Gunjivada, an interior village in Pedabayalu mandal, is home to nearly 110 families. It lacks adequate connectivity despite having basic infrastructure.

Elaborating on their challenges, villagers told TNIE, “This is the only way to reach the mandal headquarters in Pedabayalu. During other seasons, crossing the stream is easier due to lower water levels. However, during the rainy season, we are forced to swim across the stream to reach Jamiguda village and then proceeding to the mandal headquarters.”