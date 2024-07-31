Woman crosses stream in cooking vessel in Andhra, brings up region's challenges

VISAKHAPATNAM: A video of an elderly woman crossing a stream in a large aluminium vessel in Alluri Sitarama Raju district went viral on social media platforms, drawing attention to the region’s challenging conditions.
Devamani, an 80-year-old resident of Gunjivada in Pedabayalu mandal, required medical care, but was too ill to cross the stream on her own. Water flow in the stream between Gunjivada and Jamiguda villages was high due to the rains that had recently lashed the district, making it difficult for people to cross it on foot.
Vanthala Satya Rao, a villager, helped Devamani cross the stream and reach the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Pedabayalu mandal. Gunjivada, an interior village in Pedabayalu mandal, is home to nearly 110 families. It lacks adequate connectivity despite having basic infrastructure.
Elaborating on their challenges, villagers told TNIE, “This is the only way to reach the mandal headquarters in Pedabayalu. During other seasons, crossing the stream is easier due to lower water levels. However, during the rainy season, we are forced to swim across the stream to reach Jamiguda village and then proceeding to the mandal headquarters.”
‘Bridge will be completed in another six months’
They added, “Although we are accustomed to crossing the stream, it becomes difficult to transport the sick, elderly, and pregnant women, especially when the water flow is high. If someone loses grip, they could be swept away to the Duduma waterfalls.”
Villagers acknowledged that a medical assistant visits the village every week to conduct check-ups, despite connectivity challenges. Gunjivada village, although unaffected by recent floods in the district, faces a challenge due to the lack of a bridge connecting it to Jamiguda. This has resulted in limited access to the mandal headquarters in Pedabayalu.
It may be pointed out that a bridge between Gunjivada and Jamiguda was previously sanctioned but remains incomplete. Addressing the issue, Paderu ITDA project officer V Abishek stated, “The bridge has already been sanctioned under Special Central Assistance (SCA) for the LWE region. The side piers have been erected as part of the project.” He added that the bridge will be completed in another five to six months, as it is a major bridge.