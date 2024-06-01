ABV Rao gets posting hours before retirement

VIJAYAWADA: Senior IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao, who retired from service as the Commissioner of Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchase Department on Friday, said though he retired professionally, he would continue to fight against injustice till his last breath.

Rao, a Director General rank officer, was suspended twice in the past five years, and was reinstated hours before his superannuation on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons after his retirement, Rao said he worked with honesty and dedication in his entire service and retired satisfactorily. “I came across several people during my service. Lakhs of people responded to my struggle. I will be indebted to them,” he said.

Stating that he took charge of the same post two years ago, when suspended for the second time, Rao, while maintaining that he could not speak about other issues being an officer, said his dream to retire from service in uniform came true.

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy issued two separate orders relating to reinstatement of Rao, and posting him as the Commissioner of Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchase Department.

Rao, who held the post of Intelligence Chief during the previous TDP regime, was first suspended in February 2020 on the charges of committing irregularities in the purchase of security equipment from Israel. After a prolonged legal battle, Rao was given posting as the Commissioner of Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchase Department in June 2022. However, on charges of misconduct, the government once again suspended Rao.