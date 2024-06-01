Ahead of counting, Amit Shah visits Tirumala temple

TIRUMALA : Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Tirumala temple on Friday, ahead of counting on June 4.

After visiting the temple, he took to social media platform X, and posted, “Fortunate to have offered prayers at Tirupati temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. May the grace of Sri Venkateswara Swami fill everyone’s life with good health and prosperity.”

Accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah, the Union Minister reached the temple around 8 am and spent half-an-hour there, participating in rituals. Temple officials said Amit Shah participated in Abhishekam ritual performed to the Lord every Friday.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy and other officials received the Home Minister at the temple entrance, and conducted him into the temple. Later, Amita Shah was given Veda Ashirvadam by the temple priests, and presented with a portrait of Lord Venkateswara, Sesha Vastram, a diary, ayurvedic products, Srivari Prasadam.

Later, Amit Shah had breakfast at Padamavathi Guest House, and left for Rajkot, Gujarat. Vaidyanathan Krishnamoorthy Trust Board member also accompanied Amith Shah during his visit to the hill shrine.