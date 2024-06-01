Be alert on counting day, Chandrababu Naidu directs TDP activists

VIJAYAWADA : Several TDP leaders from Andhra Pradesh visited the residence of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad on Friday to discuss the election trends, and the steps to be taken on the counting day.

Former minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa and others called on Naidu, and held discussions on various issues related to the just concluded elections and the upcoming counting of votes. The TDP chief is said to have suggested that the leaders be on high alert on the counting day.

He instructed the TDP candidates of problematic Assembly constituencies to be on high alert as there is a possibility of occurrence of untoward incidents. Asserting that the TDP-led NDA is coming to power in the State, Naidu, however, directed the party rank and file not to show any laxity.