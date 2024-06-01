Betting frenzy grips Anantapur district

ANANTAPUR : With just a few days left for election results to be announced, a betting frenzy has gripped the State. Significant sums, ranging from lakhs to crores, are at stake on potential outcomes, including district winners, the number of seats a party would win, which party would form the government and victory margins of the candidates, in the undivided Anantapur district.

The amounts wagered vary based on the constituency, indicating the high stakes involved. This betting frenzy underscores the intense speculation and anticipation surrounding the election results. However, there are some constituencies where punters have been exercising caution. In TDP stronghold Hindupur, actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is vying for a third term as MLA, faces YSRC’s Deepika Reddy.

Despite the high stakes battle, no significant bets have been placed on this closely-contested constituency due to its unpredictable nature.

In Dharmavaram, BJP national general secretary Y Satyakumar is the alliance candidate contesting against YSRC’s sitting MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy. The YSRC initially expected an easy win, but faced challenges as polling day neared.

The TDP-BJP-JSP candidate’s effective grassroots campaign, using the BC card and garnering support from YSRC dissidents, has shaken the ruling party’s confidence. However, the uncertainty surrounding the outcome has made betting enthusiasts cautious.

Raptadu’s political landscape is fraught with tension. YSRC leader and sitting MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy contested the elections amid allegations of nepotism and land grabbing, leading to discontent within the party. TDP candidate Paritala Sunita, too, faced criticism for neglecting the constituency’s development. Both candidates are confident, but the lack of a clear public mandate has deterred gamblers to make any significant bets.

The Tadipatri constituency experienced violence on polling day, drawing widespread attention. Singanamala has witnessed heavy betting over the keen contest between YSRC’s Veeranjaneyulu and TDP’s Bandaru Sravani Sree.

Similarly, in Madakasira, YSRC’s grassroots worker Eera Lakkappa is facing significant competition from TDP candidate MS Raju, fuelling betting activities.