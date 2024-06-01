BJP’s memo to Andhra Pradesh Governor seeks State economy details

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari on Friday evening led a delegation of her party leaders to Governor S Abdul Nazeer, seeking details of the Andhra Pradesh economy.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Purandeswari said she had released a paper on the State economy in the past with the details she had with her. She said the State government raised money by pledging its assets in violation of RBI and FRBM norms. “The government has created various corporations to make off-budget borrowings. They would not be shown as borrowings made by the State,” she said.

The BJP State chief said the government was showing the expected excise revenue from liquor as a source of income to raise loans. This apart, the government had diverted funds that should go into the employees Provident Fund accounts. “As the government has failed to clear the bills, several contractors died by suicide,” she claimed.

Further, Panchayat Raj funds released by the Centre were also diverted. The burden of interest and that of the principal has increased to such a level that the government cannot even pay salaries and pensions to the serving and retired employees. “We have brought to the Governor’s notice how this caretaker government was uploading CMFS amounts payable to contractors, but actually paying only to those who were in its good books in violation of rules,” she said.

The BJP sought details of borrowings made by the government, including total borrowings in the name of corporations, dues to contractors, assets pledged to raise funds, and loans taken with sovereign guarantee.