Disqualification proceedings: YSRC MLC skips hearing second time

VIZIANAGARAM : YSRC MLC Indukuri Raghu Raju, who was summoned by the Andhra Pradesh Legislature Secretary PPK Ramacharyulu pertaining to disqualification proceedings against him, was admitted to a corporate hospital with gallbladder issues on Friday.

AP Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju served a disqualification notice on Raghu Raju after his wife Sudha Rani joined the TDP, and sought an explanation. Initially, he was asked to appear in person for hearing on May 27. When he failed to turn up, another notice was served on Raghu Raju asking him to attend hearing on May 31.

Raghu Raju of Srungavarapukota released a video explaining his health condition Raghu Raju contended that the anti-defection law does not apply to him as he neither defied the whip nor joined any other party. He also did not campaign for any other party during the recent elections.