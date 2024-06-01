Monitor hospitals to bust child trafficking in Telugu States: APSCRC chairman

VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Commission (APSCRC) chairman Kesali Apparao on Friday appealed the department concerned to take serious action against those who sold or adopted children illegally in both the Telugu States.

The commission took some reports pertaining to unauthorised child adoption that appeared in the newspapers on serious note and directed the police department to carry out a thorough investigation in all the cases. Apparao said as many as 16 infants from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were rescued from child traffickers and were sent to child care centres in Hyderabad. He also urged the Women and Child Welfare Department’s Principal Secretary and State police to probe into the cases and instructed them to send the reports to APSCRC.

The chairman opined that government hospitals, fertility centres and private hospitals should be continuously monitored to bust the illegal activities of these child trafficking gangs. “The officials have to create awareness on adoption regulations to village-level officials to prevent such menace,” he added.