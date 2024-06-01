No-Tobacco Day observed at Vijayawada railway hospital

VIJAYAWADA : To mark the World No-Tobacco Day, the Vijayawada Divisional Railway Hospital conducted an awareness programme on the ill effects of tobacco usage at New OPD Block in Railway Hospital on Friday.

The theme, ‘Protecting children from tobacco industry interference’ underlined the importance of protecting future generations and ensuring a constant decrease in tobacco consumption. Railway Hospital chief medical superintendent Dr M Sowribala, who attended as the chief guest stated that tobacco consumption has several severe ill effects on an individual’s health, leading to cancer and other problems.

“Quitting tobacco consumption is the best way to prevent its ill effects,” she said and briefed on Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) and taking help of support groups, that can help individuals to quit smoking.

Dr M Sowribala appreciated the commitment of the hospital’s staff in providing quality healthcare services to railway employees and their families.

Chief Dental Surgeon at Sri Nidhi Hospitals in Vijayawada, Dr Ram Sunil, enlightened the audience regarding oral cancer symptoms, complications, and prevention measures.

He emphasised the importance of a tobacco-free lifestyle and encouraged everyone to quit smoking. A physician Dr Sindhu explained the effects of tobacco on women.