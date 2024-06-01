YSRC, TDP confident of big win in Kurnool

KURNOOL: The candidates of all political parties in the erstwhile Kurnool district have their fingers crossed as only a few days are left for counting of votes. Both the YSRC and TDP-led NDA leaders are confident of win.

YSRC district incharge BY Ramaiah exuded confidence of making a clean sweep again. TDP State secretary Somisetty Venkateswarlu expressed confidence of winning all 14 Assembly and two Lok Sabha seats in the district.

People are expecting a tough fight between Pocha Brahmananda Reddy (YSRC) and Dr Byreddy Shabari in Nandyal and between BY Ramaiah (YSRC) and B Nagaraju (TDP) in Kurnool Lok Sabha seats.

As for Assembly seats, the TDP is hopeful of winning Kurnool, Dhone, Panyam, Pathikonda, Allagadda, Srisailam, and Banaganapalli, while the ruling YSRC is hoping to retain Nandyal, Nandikotkur, Kodumur, Aluru, Mantralayam, Adoni and Yemmiganur seats.

Meanwhile, the long wait for election results has led to a frenzy betting scenario in Nandyal.

The betting on election results is rampant as Nandyal has become a hub of punters. Reportedly, punters have bet Rs 20 crore on the winning chances of the YSRC.

However, poll analysts of the view that the fate of candidates is in the hands of women voters as they outnumber men in most of the constituencies.