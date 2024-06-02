Andhra Pradesh HC disposes of YSRC plea on postal ballots

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday disposed of the petition filed by the YSRC contesting the latest order issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on postal ballots stating that it could not intervene now as the election process has already commenced.

In its order dated May 30, the ECI directed the election officers to consider postal ballots as valid even if the declaration form (Form 13A) has only the attesting officer’s signature and no name, designation or seal.

The division bench, comprising Justice M Kiranmayi and N Vijay, which heard YSRC State general secretary Lella Appi Reddy’s petition, contesting the ECI’s orders on the postal ballot on Friday, and reserved the verdict, advised the petitioner to file an election petition (EP) after the election process is completed if there are any objections.

The court agreed with the ECI counsel’s argument that once the election process has commenced, the court cannot intervene. It pointed out that counting out of postal ballots is also a declaration of election results. The dispute could only be resolved by the election petition and not through any ordinary lawsuits.

Further, the court set aside the argument that filing the EP for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies will be a difficult task. It did not consider the argument that the ECI orders concerning postal ballots were only for AP.

Following the court verdict on postal ballots, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said they will go for an appeal against the High Court verdict in the Supreme Court.