Exit polls out, Andhra Pradesh election outcome remains unclear

VIJAYAWADA: The Exit Polls announced on Saturday appear to be as divided as the voters in Andhra Pradesh, where simultaneous elections for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies were held on May 13.

While Times Now-ETG and AARA have made predictions in favour of the YSRC, Republic-P-MARQ, India Today-Axis My India and Today’s Chanakya gave TDP the edge.

According to Republic-P-MARQ Exit Poll, the TDP alliance might win 14 Lok Sabha seats, while the YSRC is likely to secure 11 seats.

Times Now - ETG Exit Poll has predicted that the YSRC will win 14 Lok Sabha seats and the NDA 11. On the outcome for the Assembly elections, AARA has predicted that the YSRC may win between 94 and 104 Assembly seats in the State, while the TDP and its allies may bag 71 to 81 seats.

It has also given YSRC an edge in the Lok Sabha as it has predicted that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party is likely to bag 13 to 15 seats and the NDA 10 to 12 seats.

In contrast to AARA’s prediction, People’s Pulse has indicated that the YSRC might win 45 to 60 Assembly seats, while the NDA may bag anywhere between 111 and 135 seats.

As per Chanakkya Exit Polls (Partha Das), the YSRC may secure 110 to 120 Assembly seats, while the TDP and its allies BJP and Jana Sena party are likely to secure 55 to 65 seats.

Today’s Chanakya has indicated that the TDP and its allies are likely to bag 22 Lok Sabha seats, while the YSRC might secure just three seats.

ABP-C Voter Exit Poll predicted that the TDP-led alliance might win anywhere between 21 and 25 seats, while the YSRC may get 0 to 4 seats.