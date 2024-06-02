Spike in diarrhoea deaths; Vijayawada residents demand action

VIJAYAWADA: Escalating number of diarrhea-related deaths in Vijayawada has sparked fear and concern among the local populace. Residents claim that ten individuals have succumbed to the illness in various parts of the city, with over 150 more undergoing treatment in hospitals.

However, authorities are yet to officially confirm any fatalities, attributing the deaths to comorbidities and the number of cases are within limit.

Relatives of the deceased, however, allege that contaminated tap water supplied by the city municipal corporation is responsible for the deaths.

It matter has taken a political turn after TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu voiced his apprehension over the situation, urging immediate attention from government authorities.

Expressing dismay over the loss of ten lives within a week, he criticised the perceived negligence in addressing the issue and called for prompt action to prevent further casualties.

Officials have been urged to swiftly investigate public complaints regarding the quality of the water supply and take appropriate measures.Local accounts highlight the devastating impact of the outbreak, with reportedly 10 deaths in the past 15 days, with individuals succumbing to diarrhea-related complications.