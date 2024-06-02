Temp crosses 40 degrees Celsius mark at 150 places in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Hot days continued in Andhra Pradesh, as the mercury levels at as many as 151 places crossed 40 degrees Celsius. The highest daytime temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius was reported in Dakkili of Tirupati district.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm activity were reported in several parts of Rayalaseema and some places in Kakinada and Visakhapatnam districts. Further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Sunday.