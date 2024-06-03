Exit polls stir a wave of anxiety in Kadapa

KADAPA : The exit polls released by several national and regional news channels and agencies have stirred a wave of anxiety and anticipation among contestants and punters.

Kadapa district, a stronghold of the YS family for the past two decades, has witnessed an unprecedented electoral battle in the just concluded general elections between the YSRC and the tripartite alliance.

Of the 10 Assembly and two parliamentary constituencies in the erstwhile undivided district, Kadapa, Rajampet, Jammalamadugu, Mydukur and Proddatur are the focal points of the fierce contest.

For Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, there is a triangular contest among the YSRC, TDP and Congress. There seems to be a significant cross-voting across Kadapa parliamentary and Assembly constituencies with APCC chief YS Sharmila entering the poll fray.

Barring a few sporadic incidents of violence, the elections concluded peacefully. However, the calm post-poll atmosphere has been charged with excitement as betting rings have gone into overdrive. Enormous sums of money have been wagered on the poll outcome of high-stake constituencies like Kadapa, Rajampet, Jammalamadugu, Mydukur and Proddatur. The betting frenzy has extended beyond party affiliations, drawing in unaffiliated individuals, who placed substantial bets on the poll outcome.

Particularly high stakes are involved on the winning majority of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his home constituency Pulivendula. Punters have bet that his majority will be half of the previous count of 90,000 votes. For Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, bets have been placed on Sharmila’s winning chances, ranging from losing her deposit to achieving a victory.

The release of exit polls has sparked anxiety among candidates with concerns about their potential impact on the election outcome and their political future. Key candidates of various constituencies are on edge as the counting day is just a day away.

A loss or failure to secure her deposit may significantly impact the political career of Sharmila. C Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy of TDP, is another first-time contestant. He is pitted against seasoned campaigner YS Avinash Reddy of YSRC, who eyes a hat-trick of wins from Kadapa.

In Rajampet parliamentary constituency, former chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy has entered the fray on BJP ticket after a long political hiatus. Kiran Kumar Reddy’s political future hinges on poll outcome.

In Jammalamadugu Assembly constituency, C Adinarayana Reddy of BJP is in the fray. Having won three consecutive terms, a loss may be a significant blow to his family’s political influence.

In Kadapa Assembly constituency, Reddappa Gari Madhavi Reddy of TDP has entered the fray for the first time. She faced a stiff fight from Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzath Basha. A win will make her the first woman MLA from Kadapa.

In Kamalapuram, Putta Chaitanya Reddy, son of Putta Narasimha Reddy who suffered five consecutive defeats on TDP ticket, is pitted against P Ravindranath Reddy of YSRC. His victory will be big a surprise,

a political analyst observed.

In Proddatur segment, N Varadarajulu Reddy of TDP, a former MLA, has locked horns with his former protege and YSRC candidate Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy, who is eyeing a hat-trick win. Declaring that this is his last election after winning five consecutive terms from 1985 to 2004, Varadarajulu Reddy has campaigned vigorously to achieve victory in the election.

As the district awaits the official results, the exit polls have set the stage for a dramatic conclusion. Candidates are anxiously anticipating whether the poll predictions will hold true as their political future is hanging in the balance.