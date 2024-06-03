Inebriated constable shoots son to death in Ongole

ONGOLE: Police arrested a constable for allegedly killing his 20-year-old son by shooting him in a moment of rage near the Ongole EVM-VVPAT reserve godown on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Kodamala Seshu Kamal and the accused is Kodamala Prasad Babu (52), who used to work as an AR constable.

According to police, Seshu Kamal dropped his father on his bike at the godown for on-guard duty on Saturday night. Seshu insisted his father to give money for his family needs. However, the father refused and an altercation was developed between them. At the moment, Prasad was in inebriated state. Unable to control his anger, his father went inside the guard room, took the service rifle and shot his son. The four constables on duty caught Prasad and prevented any further incident. The injured Seshu was rushed to the nearby Ongole GGH for treatment, but the doctors confirmed he was brought dead.

Ongole Taluk police registered a case.