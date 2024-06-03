Visakhapatnam: Another agent arrested in human trafficking case

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam police have made another arrest on Sunday in connection with the ongoing investigation into a human trafficking and cybercrime racket operating in collaboration with agents in Cambodia. The recent arrest brings the total count of individuals apprehended in the case to 11.

The apprehended individual has been identified as Bongu Murali, a resident of Prasad Gardens area of Visakhapatnam’s One Town. According to Visakhapatnam Cyber Crime Inspector Bhavani Prasad, Murali, purportedly operating an institute named ‘Bhavana Fabricators and Engineering Works’, has been accused of facilitating the trafficking of unemployed youths to Cambodia under false pretences of employment, specifically in the field of computer data entry.

Reports indicate that Murali allegedly took money from unsuspecting individuals, promising them lucrative job opportunities in Cambodia. However, upon arrival, victims were coerced into participating in cyber scams against their home country.

One such victim from Srikakulam reportedly endured mistreatment and coercion to engage in cyber scams after being promised a computer data entry job in Cambodia for a payment of `1.6 lakh. The victim’s plight came to light when his elder brother reported the situation to the cybercrime police, leading to an investigation and the subsequent detention of Bongu Murali.

Police investigations have revealed that Murali orchestrated the trafficking scheme under the guise of providing legitimate employment opportunities. He purportedly arranged travel logistics through Akbar Travels in Mumbai and facilitated currency exchange for the victims. In some instances, Cambodian agents provided flight tickets and e-visas, enabling Murali to dispatch individuals to Cambodia for illicit activities.

Following his arrest, Bongu Murali has been remanded into custody as the investigation continues into the wider network of human trafficking and cybercrime. During the investigation, it was found out that Murali is under scanner in multiple cases, including four charges of cheating.

The uncovering of this racket stems from the efforts of the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar, Joint CP K Fakirappa, and Visakhapatnam City Cyber Crime Inspector K Bhavani Prasad. Their collaborative efforts, including ‘Operation Cambodia,’ have led to the rescue of numerous Indian nationals ensnared in the scheme.

The rescued individuals hail from various cities and states across India, including Hyderabad, Pondicherry, Kolkata, Chennai, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ernakulam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Anantapur, Palasa, Tuni, Anakapalli, Telangana, and Kolkata.

Victims of such scams are urged to contact Cyber Crime Inspector K Bhavani Prasad at 9490617917, or the control room at 0891-2565454.

Special teams formed

In response to the ongoing investigation, police have formed special teams to identify and apprehend the primary perpetrators behind this nefarious network