YSRC appeals against Andhra Pradesh HC verdict

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC went for an appeal against the AP High Court’s decision not to intervene in the matter regarding postal ballots.

The HC on Saturday disposed of the petition filed by the YSRC contesting the latest order issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on postal ballots, stating that it could not intervene now as the election process has already commenced.

In its order dated May 30, the ECI directed the election officers to consider postal ballots as valid even if the declaration form (Form 13A) has only the attesting officer’s signature and no name, designation, or seal.

The court had advised the petitioner to file an election petition (EP) after the election process is completed if there were any objections. The court agreed with the ECI counsel’s argument that once the election process has commenced, the court cannot intervene.

The court set aside the argument that filing the EP for 175 Assembly and 25 LS constituencies will be a difficult task. It did not consider the argument that the ECI orders concerning postal ballots were only for AP.