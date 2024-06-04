Abusive media posts will not be tolerated: DGP Harish Kumar Gupta

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of counting of votes in 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State on Tuesday, said Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta.

In a press release on Monday, the DGP warned that stern action will be taken against trouble-mongers who make provocative posts on social medial platforms in the wake of counting of votes. Cases under the IT Act will be filed and the PD Act will also be invoked against trouble mongers, besides opening rowdy sheets in police stations. Any kind of disturbance to the law and order will not be tolerated, the DGP said.

“We have noticed some people are creating unrest in the society by challenging the rival parties on social media platforms saying that they will take their revenge after the end of counting process, while some are causing tensions by indulging in abuse on individual persons or a group. Such activities will be dealt with sternly by opening rowdy-sheets against them. Cases under the IT Act will be registered against them, and the people who forced or influenced them to do so,” the DGP warned.

Harish Kumar Gupta further asked WhatsApp admins to closely monitor the postings of group members.