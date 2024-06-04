Andhra Pradesh: Dwindling water levels in reservoirs upset farmers

VIJAYAWADA: The water year 2023-24 progressed with inconsistent rains leaving farmers distressed. Farmers are now hoping for widespread consistent rains in different spells in the current water year, which commenced on June 1.

Meanwhile, water levels in various reservoirs of Andhra Pradesh as of June 3, are nearly half compared to last year. Farmers are worried that if there are no significant inflows to the reservoirs, they might be facing a tough time, though the forecast is for above-normal rains. If season-wise statistics are analysed, the Southwest Monsoon received 15.2 per cent less rain than normal, and the Northeast Monsoon received 10.57 per cent less rainfall. The winter period between January 1 and February 29 received a staggering 91.3 per cent deficit rainfall.

Statistics from the Water Resources Department show that in the water year 2023-24, the total rainfall received was 4,608.36 mm and the inflows into reservoirs were a meagre 0.29 TMC.

Officials say the figures speak for themselves to explain the situation in the State. In the last five water years, for the first time, the government announced drought mandals. In November 2023, a total of 103 mandals were declared drought-hit and another 87 mandals were declared drought-affected in March 2024.