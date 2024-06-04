Andhra Pradesh: Over 2,000 contenders’ fate to be decided today

VIJAYAWADA: The fate of 454 candidates who contested 25 Parliamentary segments and 2,387 contenders, who are vying for 175 Assembly constituencies, will be decided on June 4 (Tuesday) as counting is set to begin at 8 am.

As many as 3.33 crore voters exercised their franchise through electronic voting machines (EVMs) on May 13, while 4.61 lakh cast their vote through postal ballots.

While YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC is hoping to retain power riding high on its five-year welfare regime, the NDA, led by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh, has promised a mix of welfare and development, and is expecting the mandate in its favour.

In view of the poll-related violence that rocked Tirupati and Tadipatri in the faction-ridden Rayalaseema, and Palnadu region, security has been intensified across the State to ensure peaceful counting of votes.

Elaborating on the arrangements for the counting of votes across the State, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Monday told mediapersons that a total of 401 counting halls have been set up at 33 counting locations. He explained that 2,443 tables for EVMs and 443 for postal ballots have been arranged for Parliamentary segments.

For Assembly constituencies, a total of 2,446 EVM tables and 557 postal ballot tables have been set up.

As many as 119 observers have been deployed by the Election Commission for supervising the counting process.