Andhra Pradesh: YSRC MLC Raghu Raju disqualified for defection

VIZIANAGARAM: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju on Monday disqualified YSRC MLC Indukuri Raghu Raju on the grounds of defection of the party. In a 33-page statement released by the AP Legislative Council, Moshenu Raju said, “Raghu Raju’s seat has fallen vacant.”

The Legislative Council Chairman served a disqualification notice on Raghu Raju of Srungavarapukota after his wife Sudha Rani joined the TDP, and sought an explanation.

Initially, he was asked to appear in person for hearing on May 27. When he failed to turn up, another notice was served on Raghu Raju asking him to attend hearing on May 31.

But Raghu Raju failed to turn up before the Council Chairman. The disqualification proceedings were initiated against Raghu Raju based on a complaint filed by Government Whip Palavalasa Vikranth seeking action against the MLC after his wife joined the TDP.

In a video released by Raghu Raju for skipping the hearing, Raghu Raju stated that he was hospitalised, and contended that the anti-defection law does not apply to him as he neither defied the whip nor joined any other party.

He also did not campaign for any other party during the recent elections.