Chandrababu Naidu confident of NDA win, asks agents to be vigilant at counting

VIJAYAWADA: Thanking all those who worked hard for the victory of the National Democratic Alliance in the elections, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu felt that the hardships that the people of the State have faced for the past five years are coming to an end on Tuesday (counting day).
Holding a teleconference with the counting agents of NDA on Monday, Naidu advised them to be cautious and complain to the Returning Officer concerned if they have any kind of doubts on the counting process. “You have worked so hard for these five years and continue it just for another 24 hours. We have firmly and successfully resisted various kinds of troubles and tribulations,” the TDP chief said.
Pointing out that the YSRC, which wanted to make a furore on postal ballots ultimately failed, and had to face the music even in the Supreme Court, Naidu said unable to digest the defeat in the elections the YSRC might resort to violence during the counting. “Do not lose patience, and abide by the rules and regulations,” he told the counting agents.
Observing that the agents have already been imparted training in overseeing counting of votes, Naidu advised them to be in the counting rooms on time. He strictly told the agents not to come out of the counting rooms till the last round of counting of votes is complete and closely observe the seal as per the control unit number. This apart, every agent should carry the Form 17-C to record the number of votes polled and number of votes counted, he said.
He told them that if there is any difference between the number of votes polled and number of votes counted, the VVPATs should be counted. Also, if the agents find any difference or have any doubts in the counting of postal ballots too, they can raise objections with the RO concerned and take the acknowledgment for such complaints, he told the agents.
He said taking a declaration form is mandatory, and if any agent cannot attend the counting process due to ill-health such person can appoint an alternative agent in his place. Since each vote is crucial at this juncture, Naidu advised the counting agents not to compromise on any issue and actively take part in the counting process.
TDP chief gets warm welcome at party HQ
On his first visit to the party headquarters after the completion of polling, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu got a warm welcome from the party rank and file on Monday. Telugu Desam activists raised ‘Jai Babu’ and ‘CM CM’ slogans