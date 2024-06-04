Chandrababu Naidu confident of NDA win, asks agents to be vigilant at counting

VIJAYAWADA: Thanking all those who worked hard for the victory of the National Democratic Alliance in the elections, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu felt that the hardships that the people of the State have faced for the past five years are coming to an end on Tuesday (counting day).

Holding a teleconference with the counting agents of NDA on Monday, Naidu advised them to be cautious and complain to the Returning Officer concerned if they have any kind of doubts on the counting process. “You have worked so hard for these five years and continue it just for another 24 hours. We have firmly and successfully resisted various kinds of troubles and tribulations,” the TDP chief said.

Pointing out that the YSRC, which wanted to make a furore on postal ballots ultimately failed, and had to face the music even in the Supreme Court, Naidu said unable to digest the defeat in the elections the YSRC might resort to violence during the counting. “Do not lose patience, and abide by the rules and regulations,” he told the counting agents.

Observing that the agents have already been imparted training in overseeing counting of votes, Naidu advised them to be in the counting rooms on time. He strictly told the agents not to come out of the counting rooms till the last round of counting of votes is complete and closely observe the seal as per the control unit number. This apart, every agent should carry the Form 17-C to record the number of votes polled and number of votes counted, he said.