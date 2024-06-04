Naidu overcomes electoral defeat, arrest to script a new chapter for TDP

AMARAVATI: Five years after suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of a much younger Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday was on course to lead his party towards a landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls, with allies BJP and Janasena Party (JNP) in tow.

Naidu's latest electoral triumph, where his Telugu Desam Party was ahead in 130 of the 175 seats as per latest figures, comes months after his arrest in an alleged corruption case.

In the outgoing House, TDP has 23 members.

TDP put up a good show in the Lok Sabha polls as well, leading in 16 of the total 25 seats, with allies BJP and JNP ahead in three and two segments, respectively.

Born on April 20, 1950 at Naravaripalli in undivided Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandrababu Naidu started his more than four-decade long political career on the student politics platform at Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati.

Following that solid foundation, Naidu (74) joined the Congress party and went on to become a cabinet minister.

However, he later jumped ship to the TDP founded by his late father-in-law and legendary actor N T Rama Rao.

Naidu first ascended the chief minister's chair in 1995 and went on to become a three-time CM.

His first two terms as CM came during the era of united Andhra Pradesh, beginning from 1995 and ending in 2004, nine years at a stretch while the third term came post bifurcation of the united state.

Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh 10 years ago.

As the CM of erstwhile undivided state, he emerged as the chief architect of modern Hyderabad, playing a key role in developing the hi-tech city and turning it into a major hub.

During the late 90s, Naidu played a key role in forming the Central Government of that time and the first NDA government formed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee was supported from outside by the TDP.