Lok Sabha results , a role reversal for YSRC

VIJAYAWADA: It was literally a role reversal for YSRC and the other parties when it came to the results of the Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

While the YSRC won 22 of the MP seats in 2019 elections, leaving just three to TDP, it now got confined to just four seats.

The elections also saw JSP making its entry into the Lok Sabha, while the BJP, which won two seats in 2014 and could not open an account in 2019, improved its performance by winning three seats. The BJP won two MP seats — Rajahmundry, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned, but lost in Rajampet.

In Vijayawada, where Modi held a roadshow, NDA partner TDP won the MP seat, while the BJP won the Vijayawada West Assembly seat. The TDP, which won 16 seats, has now become the second largest party among the NDA partners and can have a say in policy making. It is also likely that an MP from the State will be in the Union Cabinet after five years. The YSRC, though extending issue-based support to the previous government, did not join the Cabinet. While BJP’s Purandeswari (Rajahmundry) and CM Ramesh (Anakapalle) might be strong contenders for a Union Cabinet berth, the TDP and JSP might also join the government at the Centre. With the BJP’s tally coming down to 240, it will have to rely on the support of its alliance partners. This gives a chance for the TDP to get more funds and projects for the State.