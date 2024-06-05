TDP headquarters reverberates with loud cheers

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP headquarters near Mangalagiri was abuzz with activity since the commencement of counting of votes at 8 am on Tuesday. With trends coming in favour of the candidates of the party as well as the alliance partners since the beginning, it took no time to motivate the TDP rank and file to swing into celebration mode.

Going through the majorities being garnered by the party candidates round-by-round, the activists watching the news channels came out of the office and began bursting crackers raising slogans like ‘Jai Babu, Jai Jai Babu’. On the other hand, party senior leaders like Varla Ramaiah, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and others came to the party office early in the morning and kept a close watch on the trends.

As it took no time for the NDA crossing the magic figure and later the TDP itself crossing the majority in more than 100 Assembly seats, the entire premises reverberated with slogans.

The police guarding outside the party office found it difficult in regulating the crowds.

And when TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu reached the party headquarters in the evening, the TDP cadre accorded warm welcome to him with high pitch cheers.

Earlier, Naidu celebrated the victory with his family members at his residence in Undavalli. Naidu along with his wife Bhuvaneswari, son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, grandson Devansh and other family members cut the cake and celebrated the occasion.