Jr NTR hails Naidu for landslide win

VIJAYAWADA: Film actor Jr NTR congratulated TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu for registering a historic win in the elections and aspired that the success will lead Andhra Pradesh on the development path.

He also extended wishes to TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for winning the election with a huge margin, to his uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna for his hat-trick win, and Sri Bharat and BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari for winning as MPs. He also hailed JSP chief Pawan Kalyan for achieving a big win.

Film actor Nandamuri Kalyanram also extended his wishes to Naidu, Lokesh, Balakrishna, Sri Bharat, Purandeswari and Pawan Kalyan. It may be recalled that there was no response from Jr NTR when Naidu was arrested in the skill development scam case.