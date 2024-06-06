Preserving nature essential for human survival: APPCB member secretary B Sridhar

VIJAYAWADA: Preserving nature is essential for human survival, said Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) member secretary B Sridhar.

Speaking at a programme held to mark World Environment Day at NAC Kalyana Mandapam in Vijayawada on Wednesday, he called for the protection of nature, setting an example for future generations.

He further urged the gathering to take a pledge to prevent pollution of soil, water and air, and highlighted that many awareness programmes are being conducted for environmental protection under the auspices of the APPCB.

Stating that it requires at least 4,000 litres of water to grow food that one person consumes in one meal, Sridher urged the people to prevent wastage of food and water. “It is the responsibility of people to follow the ban on usage of single-use plastic. Instead people should make it a habit of using cloth bags,” he added.

Director of Academics at JNTU (Kakinada), Prof KVSG Muralikrishna said that the first duty of humans is to protect nature. He warned that human behaviour should be in the interest of nature and that we should not destroy the opportunities given by our planet.

Former Andhra University professor K Kameswara Rao stated that wasting natural resources is an unforgivable crime and explained that it takes at least a hundred years for a centimetre layer of soil to form on the earth.