Thunderstorms likely in isolated parts of State

VIJAYAWADA: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati centre warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning likely at Isolated places across the State.

In its forecast, the met department said that conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Karnataka, some parts of south Maharashtra, some more parts of Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha, some more parts of West Central and Northwest Bay of Bengal during the next three-four days

In 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Wednesday, rainfall occurred at one or two places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and a few places over Rayalaseema region.

The highest rainfall of 9 cm was reported in Tada of Tirupati district, followed by 7 cm in Kamalapuram of Kadapa district, Pathapatnam of Srikakulam district, 5 cm in Parvathipuram of Parvathipuram Manyam district, 5 cm in Pattikonda of Kurnool district and Vallur of YSR Kadapa district.