Heavy rains and thunderstorms likely in parts of Andhra for next four days

VIJAYAWADA: Under the impact of the southwest monsoon, moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Chittoor, Anantapur, Tirupati, Nellore, Sri Satya Sai, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal and Annamaiah districts on Thursday.

Weathermen predicted more rains and thunderstorms in the next four days.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall lashed Kaikalur (Eluru), Narsapuram (West Godavari), Nuzvid (Eluru), Macherla (Palnadu) in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Kondapuram, Simhadripuram (Kadapa), Tadpatri (Anantapur), Orvakal (Kurnool) in Rayalaseema on Thursday.

Kondapuram of Kadapa district received the highest rainfall of 11 cm, followed by Simhadripuram of Kadapa, Kaikaluru of Eluru with 8 cm, Narasapuram of West Godavari, Nuzvid of Eluru, Macherla of Palnadu, Tadipatri of Anantapur, Orvakal of Kurnool with 7 cm and 6 cm in Yerragondapalem of Prakasam, Eluru, and Bathalapalle of Sri Satya Sai districts.

According to the IMD, southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of the central Arabian Sea; most parts of Karnataka; some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, and Coastal AP; most parts of West Central Bay of Bengal and some more parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal. Conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into more parts during next three to four days.

Heavy rains batter parts of Kurnool & Nandyal

Several low-lying areas have been inundated in the aftermath of heavy rains that lashed Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Bethamcherla in Nandyal district received the highest rainfall of 94.20 mm followed by Sanjamala mandal with 93 mm in Nandyal district and Kurnool’s Orvakal mandal registered 67 mm. Strong gales along with heavy rains have damaged several huts and uprooted trees in the erstwhile Kurnool district. The Nandyal district received an average rainfall of 25.90 mm in the span of 24 hours while Kurnool district reported average rainfall of 9 mm.