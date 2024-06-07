Palnadu: 72 held in single day for involving in violence

GUNTUR: Cases have been registered against those who indulged in violence, causing destruction to government properties and engaging in assaults on individuals after the declaration of the election results across Palnadu district, said SP Mallika Garg in a statement on Thursday.

She said that, as many as 38 cases have been registered in the district, 274 suspects have been identified, and 85 arrests have been made in connection with the violence occurred on the counting day and the day after in the district.

“As many as 72 people have been arrested in a single day and investigation is on to nab the other accused,” the SP said and warned of stern action against those who involve in destroying government assets including village/ward secretariats and RBKs.