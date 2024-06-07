People expect more welfare from NDA: Botcha Satyanarayana

VIZIANAGARAM: Expecting more welfare and development schemes than implemented by the YSRC government in the last five years, people have given their massive mandate to the TDP-led NDA in the elections, said former minister and senior YSRC leader Botcha Satyanarayana.

Addressing a press conference, along with YSRC candidates of Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram-Manyam districts at his brother Appalanarasayya’s residence on Thursday, he congratulated the newly elected NDA MPs and MLAs, and thanked YSRC cadres for their electioneering efforts despite defeat.

“We gave top priority to the welfare of the people and development of the State in the past five years. Now, we are honouring the people’s mandate. We will analyse the reasons for our terrible defeat to make a come back. I hope the newly formed government will fulfil the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh,” he added.