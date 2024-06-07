Probe role of Jagan’s wife in Delhi excise policy case: BJP MLA

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MLA from Jammalamadugu C Adinarayana Reddy alleged that YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife Bharathi was also having a role in the Delhi liquor scam, and it should be probed.

Speaking to mediapersons at the BJP headquarters in Vijayawada on Thursday, he demanded that the probe into YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case be expedited to establish the role of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in it.

He went hammer and tongs against Jagan and accused him of destroying every sector in the State for his self-agenda. “I doubt, he may not turn up in the AP State Legislative Assembly as he has no answers to the questions to be posed to him about the State and its development,” he observed.

Adinarayana Reddy alleged that Jagan made every sector his income source. “He sold liquor, resorted to illegal sand and mineral mining, donned the role of Pushpa, and smuggled red sanders. With his defeat with just 11 MLA and 4 MP seats, people thought it a good riddance,” he said.

The BJP legislator said Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan played a crucial role in the NDA’s victory in the State. The NDA schemes and its election strategy also helped the tripartite alliance achieve landslide victory in the elections.

The Jammalamadugu MLA said, “After the drubbing in the elections, YSRC leaders and cadre have started making a queue to join the BJP. The YSRC will also become weak in Jagan’s home constituency Pulivendula.” He felt if not for Jagan, several Central schemes like housing, national highway development, Polavaram project and Jal Jeevan Mission would have been effectively implemented in the State.

Adinarayana Reddy said Jagan had foisted six cases against him, but almost all of them were proved false. “The BJP will play a key role in the State’s reconstruction and development,” he asserted.