Shake up in police department imminent after June 12

VIJAYAWADA: IPS officers are queuing up before TDP supremo N Chandrababu Nadu’s Undavalli residence to lobby for plum postings after the TDP steam-rolled to power in Andhra Pradesh in the Assembly elections.

The officers include those holding the ranks of Director General, Additional Director General and others. They are trying to meet Naidu on the pretext of greeting him on his landslide victory in the elections.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, APSRTC MD Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao and former DGP RP Thakur were among those who met Naidu at his camp office a day after the TDP-led NDA created an electoral tsunami in the State.

According to sources, the meeting with Harish Kumar Gupta, who was appointed by the Election Commission of India as a DGP a week before the elections, was a very short one. On the other hand, Naidu reportedly gave ample time for Rao and discussed various issues, including previous incidents pertaining to his suspension in the YSRC regime.

Rao and Thakur may get prominent postings such as Officer on Special Duty and government advisor, considering their experience and loyalty to Naidu. It is also learnt that the duo were in Naidu’s residence for the past two days, and looking after the police affairs personally.

On Thursday, suspended Intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu, CID’s SIT head Kolli Raghurami Reddy, and CID chief N Sanjay went to Naidu’s residence, but were denied an audience. It is more than likely that Naidu would go in for total catharsis of the entire police department soon after he takes over as the Chief Minister on June 12.