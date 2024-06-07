Shun practice of halting traffic for convoy: Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: After observing the stoppage of vehicles and people movement when his convoy was passing to the Vijayawada port to leave for Delhi on Thursday, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to take charge as the Chief Minister soon, suggested the security personnel not to stop the traffic for his convoy.

Naidu gave clear cut instructions that his movements should not create any hardships to people.

It is learnt that the TDP supremo is of the firm opinion that the practices like erecting barricades, curtains, closure of roads and shops should be stopped