Vijayawada: CID, FiberNet offices temporarily shut

VIJAYAWADA: Operations of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at the APCID (Andhra Pradesh State Crime Investigation Department) office in Kunchanapalli were suspended temporarily with immediate effect following the orders issued by the Governor on Thursday. Similar instructions were given for AP FiberNet office, located at NTR Administration Block in Vijayawada.

Additionally, the staff were directed not to shift any electronic gadgets, laptops and computers from the offices without permission from higher officials.

The decision comes in the wake of complaints regarding irregularities at the two offices under the YSRC regime. It may be pointed out that the e-office wing in the AP State Secretariat was also closed on Wednesday.

The alleged destruction of a large number of documents near the SIT office premises in April sparked political furore with TDP leaders alleging that the CID sleuths set the papers and important articles of evidence on fire intentionally. Subsequently, TDP leaders, including Nara Lokesh and others, suspected a conspiracy behind the destruction of the documents.

TDP leaders complained to the Governor that documents were being destroyed and deleted from the computers.

Following this, the Governor ordered officials concerned to seize all the documents and preserve data present at the offices of senior bureaucrats. Relevant instructions were given to the chief secretary, special chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries and heads of the departments.