1,338 held for involvement in Andhra Pradesh district poll clashes

GUNTUR: In spite of the violence reported during polling, the counting of votes in Palnadu district concluded in a peaceful manner without any disturbances, said Collector Shrikesh Lathkar.

He along with SP Mallika Garg organised a joint press conference in Narasaraopet on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Mallika Garg said as many as 1,338 persons were arrested in over 160 cases related to the violence reported on post, pre and polling days. She also noted that some people are yet to be arrested and special teams were deployed to nab them. Post counting, 46 cases have been registered and 148 people have been arrested in the last two days.

She also requested public representatives to motivate their cadres not to involve in any criminal activities and follow law and order. In order to prevent any untoward incidents, peace meetings are held with community leaders and village heads to safeguard the public properties and government assets and statue protection committees are set up to prevent statue destruction acts and maintain law and order in the district.

The Collector said that with meticulous planning, and following the regulations of the ECI, elections were held successfully in the district.