APCID sleuths carry out searches at ex-Beverage Corp MD’s house in Hyderabad

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) carried out searches at the residence of D Vasudeva Reddy, former managing director of AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL), in Hyderabad on Friday.

The development comes after Vasudeva Reddy was transferred last month, following the complaints lodged by BJP State president Daggubati Purandareswari and TDP senior leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu with the Election Commission, alleging irregularities in the distribution of liquor during elections and causing loss to government exchequer.

Instead of APCID chief N Sanjay, IG rank officer SV Rajashekhar Babu monitored the inspection. Sources said six officers from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrived at Vasudeva Reddy’s house at Nanakramguda in Hyderabad, and carried out searches for more than four hours. Following the search operations, officials reportedly seized some documents from his house.

It has been learnt that CID officials received several complaints from both BJP and TDP leaders, accusing the former APSBCL corporation MD of helping YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the party leaders to earn crores of rupees by manipulating liquor business in the State under the previous government.

Alleging that all the distilleries and government-run wine shops in the State were controlled by YSRC leaders, the TDP accused them of amassing thousands of crores in the past five years. When TNIE contacted, officials concerned were unavailable for comment.