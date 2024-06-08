Control diarrhoea spread: Health Commissioner of Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Venkateswar instructed Chief Medical Health Officers (CMHOs), District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs), and District Malaria Officers to take stringent measures to control the spread of diarrhoea.

He held a review on vector-borne diseases on Friday from the Health and Family Welfare office in Mangalagiri, Guntur district.

Stating that the failure of CMHOs resulted in the diarrhoea outbreak in Vijayawada and Guntur, Dr Venkateswar stressed that the issue should not be repeated in other cities.

He instructed all CMHOs to coordinate with DM&HOs and assured them that he would discuss diarrhoea control measures with the Municipal Commissioners. He directed them to coordinate with the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) for water sample tests and to utilize all four mobile vehicles of the IPM.

Additionally, he instructed officials of Alluri Sitharama Raju, Palnadu, and Srikakulam districts to take measures for water sample testing and to be vigilant about malaria and dengue cases reported in Tirupati, Kurnool, and Visakhapatnam.

Dr Venkateswar further instructed State-level officials to prepare an action plan for controlling vector-borne diseases.

He emphasised the need for mosquito control and addressing seasonal diseases with the onset of rainy season.

Nets should be distributed in tribal areas and tribal welfare hostels, he said. Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr Padmavathi and others were present.

Officials directed to perform more normal deliveries

The health commissioner directed officials to take measures to enhance normal deliveries in private hospitals by coordinating with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to overcome the Zero normal deliveries issue. Furthermore, CHOs are to be trained in cancer screening as the training programme is currently underway