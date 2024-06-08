Miscreants murder YSRC supporter in Prathipadu

GUNTUR: Unknown miscreants reportedly attacked and brutally murdered a YSRC activist in Nandipadu village of Prathipadu mandal of Guntur district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Nani, a resident of the same village and a youngster who actively participated in the YSRC programmes and election campaign in the last few months.

According to the sources, the youth was beaten up badly in the broad daylight. Though the victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, due to critical head injuries and heavy blood loss, Nani breathed his last while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The local YSRC leaders accused TDP party members responsible for the act and demanded the police to take stern action against the accused.

Meanwhile, Guntur TDP MP Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar urged the TDP cadre and leaders not to be involved in any violent incidents. He also suggested the TDP activists to consult the party leaders, if they face any issues.