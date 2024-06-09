Andhra Pradesh: Two top IPS officers asked to report to DGP office

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the appointment of Neerabh Kumar Prasad as the Chief Secretary, changes have begun in the Police Department also with the State government transferring two senior IPS officers N Sanjay and Kolli Raghurami Reddy.

The government on Friday issued an order that they should report to the DGP office after being relieved with immediate effect.

Further, the government gave Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta Full Additional Charge of the posts of CID chief and Vigilance IG. While Sanjay headed APCID, Raghurami Reddy served in the Vigilance and Enforcement Department and also headed CID’s SIT. As SIT head, he investigated all the important cases registered against TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Lokesh and other TDP leaders.

Apparently to make amends, Sanjay and Raghurami Reddy, and former Intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu went to Chief Minister designate N Chandrababu Naidu’s residence at Undavalli two days ago to explain their point of view, but were not given the audience.

The CID, which was headed by PV Sunil Kumar for sometime, and later by Sanjay, in the past five years registered several cases against the TDP leaders alleging irregularities in Amaravati assigned lands, APSSDC, FiberNet and Inner Ring Road alignment.

“There will be more transfers in the Police Department in the coming days soon after Naidu takes over as the Chief Minister on June 12,” said a senior IPS officer.

Now, a few IPS officers of the rank of IG and SPs are worried about their future with Naidu himself and Lokesh warned several times that all the names of such officers, who acted as per the diktats of YSRC leaders, were mentioned in the ‘red book’ and they have to face the music after the TDP comes to power.