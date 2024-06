“Though the TDP is the second largest party in the NDA after the BJP, it is not interested in berths in the Cabinet. Instead, Naidu is likely to seek liberal funding to Andhra Pradesh to take up various development projets,” a TDP leader said.

Another TDP leader said Naidu’s first priority is to get the State’s finances back on the rails. Recalling that the TDP extended unconditional support to the BJP-led NDA government, he said Naidu is of the firm opinion that AP is in need of generous financial assistance from the Centre for taking up projets and funding welfare schemes the TDP has promised in its manifesto.

“The government will have to speed up prestigious projects like Polavaram and Amaravati, besides landing investments to provide jobs to the youth in the State. For taking forward all these works, taking ministerial berths is not the solution. The works for which funds are required come under several Central departments. Instead of bargaining for the Cabinet berths, Naidu is insisting on a special package,” the TDP leader said.

“Naidu may seek an exemption from providing matching grant by the State for the Centrally sponsored schemes, considering the fact that its finances are in a mess,” he felt.

“The outgoing YSRC government had not implemented the Centrally sponsored schemes by not coming up with matching grants,” he said, adding at present the Centre bears 60%, while the State needs to provide the remaining 40% funds.

“Getting a couple of Cabinet berths is not at all a solution to the problems faced by the State. Andhra Pradesh requires more assistance from the Centre for welfare schemes. For that, the State needs the Centre’s support. Hence, Naidu is making efforts in that direction,” the leader explained.